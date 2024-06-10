GEORGE TOWN, June 10 — Penang police today confirmed that three of its personnel from the Pulau Tikus police station are under investigation due to alleged misconduct.

Northeast district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said two of the three policemen are being investigated under Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act, while the other under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“We are conducting further investigations,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Earlier, a report was shared on the Telegram group regarding the detention of three police personnel from the station, including a corporal aged 29 who tested positive for drugs.

Advertisement

Razlam said the other two, also corporals aged 34 and 35, were detained after checks conducted by a team from Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) found RM500 and RM1,093 in their respective bags.

However, they were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the money, he added. — Bernama

Advertisement