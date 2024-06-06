KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 ― Police will seek to extend the remand against Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin's parents tomorrow to assist in the autistic boy's murder investigation.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said his team will make an application as the couple's remand period will end tomorrow (June 7).

“We will extend the remand tomorrow,” he said when contacted here today.

Advertisement

Earlier, the boy's parents were remanded for seven days, beginning June 1 until tomorrow, to assist in the murder case being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Last year on December 6, the body of Zayn Rayyan, 6, was found lying in a stream close to his home in Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai in Petaling Jaya near here, after being reported missing the day before.

The child is believed to have been murdered based on autopsy results which found self-defence wounds on his neck and body. ― Bernama

Advertisement