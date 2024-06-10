SHAH ALAM, June 10 — The status of the representation submitted by KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan and his wife Datin Seri Loh Siew Mui to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to withdraw all charges against them will be known on July 15.

Sessions Court Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir set the date after deputy public prosecutor Khairul Azreem Mamat informed the court today that the AGC was still examining the representation submitted on May 17.

“All the accused had submitted their representations to the AGC...and in order to examine and consider the representations, the prosecution is asking a new date for decision.

“If there were no objection from the prosecution, we suggest July 15 for decision,” he said during the proceedings.

Lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh representing the two accused did not object to the application.

Chai, 57 and Loh, 53, were charged with deliberately intending to hurt the religious feelings of Muslims by displaying socks printed with the word “Allah” on a sales display rack at a KK Mart in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya which was seen by a 31-year-old man at 6.30am on March 13.

The charges were framed under Section 298 of the Penal Code, for wounding the religious feelings of others and if convicted, the pair faces a jail sentence of one year, a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, lawyer Lau Yi Leong representing KK Mart’s former vendor Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd, which supplied the socks to KK Mart, along with three of the company’s directors, said they they would also know the status of their representations on the charge of conspiring to commit the offence.

On March 26, the company and its three directors, Soh Chin Huat, 61; Goh Li Huay, 62; and Soh Hui San, 36; pleaded not guilty to the charge read before Judge Muhamad Anas Mahadzir. — Bernama