KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The National Housing Rental Association has suggested that the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and state local authorities create special laws to address issues related to the rental of People’s Housing Programme (PPR) homes, which often become problematic.

Its chairman, Prakash P. Kalivanan said the ministry had previously suggested that a Residential Tenancy Act be drafted to regulate residential rental activities, but there has been no progress to date.

He said that stern action is necessary because information has revealed an influx of foreign nationals in PPR housing due to local employers’ failure to provide dormitories or accommodation for these workers.

“Recently, we had discussions with several PPR residents and found that at Pangsapuri Teratak Muhibbah, Taman Desa in the capital... 60 per cent of those residing there are foreigners paying RM600 a month, with five to eight people living in one house.

“PPR homes are meant for local residents who are in need. However, because employers do not provide dormitories or housing for foreign workers, they are forced to rent PPR homes, paying high rental rates,” he told Bernama.

He added that one of the conditions for obtaining a foreign worker quota is that employers must provide dormitories and get approval from the Peninsular Malaysia Department of Labour and the Ministry of Human Resources.

“If employers are providing dormitories, how can foreigners be living in PPR homes? Are employers using deceitful tactics in the provision of dormitories to obtain foreign worker quotas?” he questioned.

Additionally, he noted that so far, no owners or tenants have been prosecuted in court for offences related to the rental of PPR homes.

“Foreigner are ‘reigning supreme’ in this country by residing in PPR homes, while locals wait too long to get PPR homes because they cannot afford the high rent.

“We often hear that authorities want to cancel the original agreements made between the original tenants and the government, but we do not know how many agreements have been cancelled to date,” he said.

Prakash welcomed the ministry’s intention to take strict action against PPR home owners who rent out their homes to foreigners, saying that legal action should serve as a lesson to others.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming was previously reported saying that his ministry would carry out large-scale operations to detect PPR home owners who rent out their homes to third parties, including foreign nationals. — Bernama