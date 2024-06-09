GEORGE TOWN, June 9 — A man was killed while three others were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded before crashing into a backhoe along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway near Bukit Dumbar, early this morning.

A spokesman for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre said that the deceased was a 28-year-old man who died at the scene after being pinned behind the front passenger seat.

“The fire department received an emergency call at 4.16am and a team rushed to the scene of the incident and found that a Proton Saga car had skidded and crashed into a backhoe. There were four people in the car.

“Two men sustained minor injuries and a woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital while another man who was seated behind the front passenger seat was pinned and was confirmed dead at the scene by the Ministry of Health’s medical team,” he said in a statement today.

The victim’s body was extricated by the firemen using special equipment within 15 minutes before being sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama

