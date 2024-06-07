KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Social enterprise and catering company PichaEats announced this afternoon that it has succeeded in saving the 500-pax meals prepared by its 15 refugee chefs in just three hours after sending a public call for help.

Taking to Instagram, PichaEats expressed its gratitude for the overwhelming response to its “emergency sale” that started around 9am, after discovering that a catering order for 500 people for an event that was supposed to be held at Universiti Malaya today was a sham.

“We are deeply grateful to each and every one of you who shared our message and extended your support.

“Thanks to your overwhelming response, we have completely sold out of meals,” it said in an appreciation post uploaded at noon.

A copy of a police report detailing the chronology of the transpired event was also attached together with the same Instagram posting.

This morning, PichaEats posted an open plea for help to save its prepared meals from waste.

On Instagram, the company said it received an order from “Universiti Malaya” last Wednesday for a 500-pax event that was supposed to take place today after another vendor supposedly pulled out at the last minute.

It shared a picture of the order that also bore the Higher Education Ministry letterhead.PichaEats said it later found out that another catering company underwent a similar experience with a catering order from “Universiti Malaya”, resulting in significant financial losses.

Malay Mail has reached out to PichaEats co-founder Suzanne Ling and Universiti Malaya for comment.