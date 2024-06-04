JOHOR BARU, June 4 — The Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) is keen to welcome new investments as 18 per cent of vacant land is still undeveloped in the district, said mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman.

He said that out of the percentage, a total of 1,214 hectares is industrial land.

“In this regard, MBJB is looking for new investments to develop the available industrial land, especially those involving the manufacturing sector.

“This manufacturing sector is among one of the sectors that should be promoted as it provides a lot of economic impact for the state.

Advertisement

“The particular sector will also aid local communities with employment opportunities and various other related downstream industries,” Mohd Noorazam told reporters after a full council meeting at Menara MBJB here today.

He was referring to the potential for the Johor Baru district to be developed as a national industrial hub in the south of the country.

Mohd Noorazam said efforts to develop Johor Baru is also in line with the implementation of a high-impact economic initiative by the Federal government, such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Advertisement

Due to this, he added that MBJB is currently active in reorganising the district’s structure to be competitively geared for the future.

On the Johor Baru city itself, Mohd Noorazam said the state capital, which is an old and established city, lacks the land resources to develop further.

“We must also be prepared to face the increase in urban residents who are aged above 60.

“Accordingly, MBJB will need to think about the needs of the elderly in the city’s planning, development and infrastructure provision,” he said, adding that it was also MBJB’s goal to create a liveable and sustainable city.