SINGAPORE, May 28 — Singapore is ready to work closely with Malaysia in support of the latter’s Asean chairmanship next year.

Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said this was conveyed by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to his Malaysian counterpart, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is in the republic for a two-day official visit since Monday.

“They also discussed ways to strengthen Asean Centrality and ensure South-east Asia remains a bright spot globally,” MFA said in a statement, Tuesday.

During the discussions, both ministers also underscored the importance of continuing close cooperation to deliver mutual benefit for the peoples of the two countries.

This include by enhancing economic cooperation and connectivity through initiatives like the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, while addressing bilateral issues constructively.

“They agreed that both sides should continue to make progress on these issues ahead of the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Malaysia later this year,” MFA said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad also called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong earlier Tuesday.

All three Singapore leaders reaffirmed the robust partnership and historic people-to-people ties between Singapore and Malaysia.

Both sides also reiterated their strong commitment to continue the high-level exchanges, and to working together both bilaterally and within Asean amidst a more uncertain geopolitical environment.

Meanwhile, Wong, who is also finance minister, expressed his appreciation of Malaysian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s invitation for him to make an early introductory visit to Malaysia.

This is Mohamad’s first official visit to the republic as foreign minister. He departs Singapore on Tuesday. — Bernama