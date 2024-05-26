SINGAPORE, May 26 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will make a two-day official visit to Singapore beginning tomorrow, his first to the republic in the current portfolio.

Mohamad, formerly the defence minister, was appointed as foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle in December 2023.

Singapore Foreign Affairs Ministry, in a statement on Sunday, said during the visit, Mohamad will call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will also be hosted to an official lunch by his Singaporean counterpart, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Ministry and Manpower Ministry, Zaqy Mohamad, will join the official lunch. — Bernama

