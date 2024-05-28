KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Malaysia is targeting to attract RM500 billion in investments in the first phase of the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), with domestic direct investments (DDI), focusing on integrated circuit design, advanced packaging and manufacturing equipment, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In his speech at Semicon South-east Asia here, Anwar said that foreign direct investments (FDI) meanwhile, will target water fabrication and manufacturing equipment.

“By phase two, we want to establish at least 10 Malaysian companies in design advanced packaging with revenues between RM1 billion to RM4.7 billion, and at least 100 semiconductor-related companies with revenues close to RM1 billion, creating higher wages for Malaysian workers,” Anwar said.

