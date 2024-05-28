KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the public deserves a proper explanation of the tender process after nepotism claims concerning the award of a Selangor government contract to a company linked to a minister’s husband.

There have been calls to investigate the husband of Sports and Youth Minister Hannah Yeoh whose company Asia Mobiliti was awarded a contract to provide a demand-responsive transit (DRT) system in Selangor for a potential conflict of interest.

“If there is a need for investigation, and of course there must be proper explanation of the process, I view this as a normal case,” he told reporters after launching the Global Forum on Islamic Economics and Finance here.

“But if you want to probe, I'm okay with it,” he added.

The company in question dismissed the allegation yesterday, calling it baseless and malicious.

Asia Mobiliti said it was one of two companies appointed to deploy a DRT system in Selangor to avoid a monopoly, because only both of them can provide the highly specialised service to date.

One of Asia Mobiliti’s founders is married to Yeoh who was a former member of the Selangor legislative assembly and a member of the DAP, a leading component of the coalition governing the state.

The Selangor government announced the appointment of Asia Mobiliti and the second DRT provider, Badan Bas Coach Sdn Bhd, at a public forum organised by the Selangor state government with Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam and Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated on June 15, 2023.

The Selangor Mobiliti brand logo and zone announcement at the Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention was later revealed on October 20, 2023.



