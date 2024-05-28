KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the introduction of the Madani Economy framework indicates Malaysia’s commitment to charting a clear path for its economic future.

He said the government has laid down its game plan in terms of how it would move the country forward and has also set clear guidelines for the economy to move ahead.

“Under the Madani framework, the first component that we are focusing on is to get the economy to be much more robust, productive and value-adding.

“The second element is to make sure that the monies (out-turn) get down to all elements of society and address basic things such as providing good infrastructure education, health, and removing poverty within the country,” he said during the Global Forum on Islamic Economics and Finance (GFIEF) conversation with ministers’ session here today.

Amir Hamzah said Malaysia has many reforms to carry out to build a much more resilient and inclusive future.

“The third component is making sure that while the economy is growing or the society is being rebalanced and given an opportunity, we must make sure that it is sustainable going forward.

“In that sustainability, make sure that the governance framework within the country must run according to where it needs to be,” he added.

Amir Hamzah said the framework should be clear and in line with the direction the government wants to go so that everyone who is looking to come and invest in Malaysia is clear about the focus of the country.

Earlier, he officiated the launch of “Dana Pemacu” by the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) and the Labuan Financial Services Authority’s shariah-compliant blockchain hub.

The two-day GFIEF, themed “Shaping a Resilient Global Islamic Economy through Values-based Reforms”, represents a significant collaboration, bringing together over 2,300 delegates from 75 countries.

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Finance, GFIEF is organised by Bank Negara Malaysia in collaboration with the Securities Commission Malaysia, LFSA, the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Financial Services Board and the World Bank Group. — Bernama