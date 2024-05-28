SHAH ALAM, May 28 — Four Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) enforcement assistants were charged in the Sessions Court today with accepting bribes totalling RM39,750.

Rahi Shamudin Ishak, 51; Mat Hafizan Abdullah, 42; Ahmad Shahremy Ahmad Damanhuri, 40 and Mohd Sufian Hashim, 38, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out separately to them before Judge Datuk Anita Harun.

Rahi was charged with 42 counts of accepting bribes amounting RM400 to RM2,000 between December 1, 2017, and April 4, 2023, while Mat Hafizan faced four charges of accepting bribes totalling RM300 between July 3, 2020, and June 3, 2021.

Ahmad Shahremy was charged with one count of accepting RM5,000 on May 4, 2018, while Mohd Sufian was charged with two counts of accepting RM850 and RM400 respectively on June 30, 2018 and April 24, 2023.

The offences were allegedly committed at bank branches located at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang, Taman Sri Serdang and Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi.

The four were accused of accepting bribes from the 38-year-old owner of Kalos Enterprise via online transfers to avoid inspecting the company’s cargo trucks leaving KLIA Cargo.

They were charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694], which stipulates a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment or a fine under Section 24(1) of the same act.

In the proceedings today, the prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Afif Ali Rahi, Mat Hafizan, and Mohd Sufian were represented by counsel Mohd Hezri Shaharil, while Ahmad Shahremy was represented by Muhamad Aizat Fakri.

The court allowed bail for Rahi in the sum of RM30,000, Mat Hafizan RM10,000, while Ahmad Shahremy and Mohd Sufian RM8,000 each, with one surety and fixed July 11 for remention. — Bernama