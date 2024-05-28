KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will continue to focus on training teachers who are less proficient in using the Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) portal.

Its deputy minister, Wong Kah Woh, said this initiative aims to develop teachers’ digital skills, aligning with the theme of the 53rd Teachers’ Day “Guru Jauhari Digital, Aspirasi Negara Madani.”

“We will oversee teachers with limited digital proficiency and offer ongoing training to ensure their comprehension, as I believe it can be easily acquired,” he said when met at the launch of the digital education materials at the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) here today.

DELIMa, launched on June 15, 2020, is an MOE digital learning platform designed to facilitate online teaching and learning sessions (PdP).

Wong explained that this initiative enhances interactivity in the learning process, with a total of 788 textbooks digitally uploaded to the platform to date.

“MOE has recently uploaded 352 secondary and 436 primary school textbooks online. With internet access and tablets available at home, learning is no longer confined to school hours,” he said.

Addressing the issue of absenteeism among the 10,160 SPM 2023 candidates, he pointed out a notable decrease compared to the previous year.

“In 2023, we observed a significant decrease in absenteeism, with nearly every state showing improvement. This positive outcome underscores MOE’s ongoing commitment to implementing co-curricular interventions.

“Whenever MOE identifies students at risk of dropping out or absenteeism, we promptly intervene. Our teachers and officers visit students’ homes to provide guidance and support,” he added. — Bernama