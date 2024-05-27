SHANGHAI, May 27 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has asked the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to redouble its surveillance and monitoring of online information, to address any threat of terrorist activities.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National Security Council deputy chairman, said this follows the disclosure of the South-east Asian Regional Centre for Counter-Terrorism (SEARCCT), that there are terrorist groups which are now using online video games to recruit young people to join their movement.

“Don’t take (the matter) lightly, even though we know it (terrorist activity) is under control in Malaysia,” he told the Malaysian media, after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding, memorandum of agreement and letter of intent, respectively, between SKS Coach Builders Sdn Bhd (SKS) and CRRC Corporation; MARA Liner and SKS; as well as MARA Corp and China Electrical Equipment Group, here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, expressed his confidence that PDRM, through the Special Branch Counter Terrorism Unit, has the ability to intensify monitoring of terrorist activities, and then take appropriate action.

“It is not easy to monitor, but the PDRM has the ability to monitor, and of course, Aseanapol (Asean Police), by doubling their monitoring and surveillance programmes.

“We see this capability in line with the Pota (Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015), which was tabled when I served as the Home Minister before, and Pota will be fully used for the implementation of control, so that strict monitoring can be carried out,” he said, adding that PDRM should consolidate efforts with the International Police (Interpol), so that it can be addressed comprehensively.

Apart from that, he said that Malaysia has a manual for deradicalisation for rehabilitation purposes since 2015, and the country has been very successful in its implementation.

“Malaysia also cooperates with many countries which do joint ventures, in addition to sharing manuals with many other countries, because we have wider experience when facing the communist threat in the 1940s to the late 1960s,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that Malaysia has also established cooperation with counter-terrorism organisations at the international level, as a joint effort to address the threat.

“We are ready to work with all countries which have the same training facilities and equipment and experience to combat terrorism, because this problem is not limited to a particular country, but rather throughout the world,” said Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama