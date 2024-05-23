IPOH, May 23 — Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri has ordered all state district chiefs to conduct a threat assessment of their areas following the recent attacks on police stations in the country.

Mohd Yusri said precautionary measures have already been taken including improving security at police stations that previously faced staff and resource shortages.

“This is because every district contingent in Perak has different terrains, areas, residents, and logistics.

“In terms of logistics, we will check the lighting on every districts police headquarter and police station in the state. If there is need for more lighting, then we will add.

“We will also inspect all the fences in the police stations and repair these if needed. And we will add more personnel for night duty, especially at every police station guard post,” he said in a press conference at Perak Police Headquarters here.

Mohd Yusri said that there are a total of 16 police district headquarters and 107 police stations in the state with 9,163 police personnel.

On May 17, two police officers, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed after being attacked by a man wielding a machete at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor.

Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured by a gunshot.

Police initially said the attacker was a member of Jemaah Islamiyah, but Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain later clarified further investigations found that he had no ties with the Southeast Asian extremist group.

The following day, police arrested a man for trying to attack a policeman and snatch the officer’s submachine gun at the Dato Keramat police station in Penang.

The 35-year-old local was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.