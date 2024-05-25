MELAKA, May 25 — The additional RM3 million allocated to the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) is expected to significantly enhance youth programmes through Rakan Muda nationwide.

MBM president Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid said that diverse activities will empower young people to make meaningful contributions to society and the nation.

“We plan to introduce additional programmes in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and the National Sports Council, under the 10 Gaya Hidup Rakan Muda initiative.

“So far, we’ve executed initiatives like Rakan Demokrasi, Rukun Negara in Schools programme aimed at delivering fundamental education on democracy,” he told reporters at the National Youth Day (HBN) 2024 celebration here today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when officiating the celebration today, announced an additional fund of RM3 million to KBS for youth programmes.

Melaka is hosting the three-day national HBN2024 celebration, which began yesterday, featuring 72 activities across 10 lifestyle segments. — Bernama

