KUCHING, May 25 ― The establishment of the temporary Malaysia4Palestine 24-hour channel demonstrates Malaysia's consistent and clear stance in supporting the Palestinian people oppressed by Israel, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said it is hoped that this special broadcast by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Astro will open the eyes of more parties, especially countries that still refuse to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have long been victims of the Zionist regime's violence.

“I welcome the 24-hour broadcast effort of Malaysia4Palestine. It is a very noble endeavour. Therefore, I see that we need to continue to support and express our support for the Palestinian people, especially at this moment,” he told reporters after attending the National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024 Tour with University Students here today.

Yesterday, Astro and RTM announced in a statement that the television stations are providing the temporary Malaysia4Palestine channel, available from noon May 25 to the next day, dedicated to highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

The Malaysia4Palestine channel will feature interviews, special performances and documentaries to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people.

The Hawana 2024 Tour with University Students programme is one of the activities celebrating this year's Hawana, involving 250 students from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak and SEGi College Sarawak.

It is aimed at exposing students from selected higher education institutions to the media world through knowledge- and experience-sharing sessions from media practitioners, as well as fostering an interest in journalism and applying it in the professional world.

Today's programme includes a session discussing topics such as fact-checking by Sakina Mohamed, the editor of MyCheck Malaysia and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Data Journalism Unit, and mobile journalism (MoJO) by Bernama's Digital Media Desk senior journalist Syed Iylia Hariz Al-Qadri Syed Izman as well as a dialogue session with the communications minister. ― Bernama