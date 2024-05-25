KUCHING, May 25 — The Communications Ministry will hold a meeting with representatives of all social media platforms in Singapore next month, its minister Fahmi Fadzli said.

He said the meeting is following the actions of Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, which took down the posting of a news report by Malaysian media about the meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief, Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar on May 13.

“So this meeting is for clarification on several matters including the principle of media freedom that should be cooperated on,” he told reporters after opening the National Journalists Day 2024 (Hawana 2024) exhibition here today.

Fahmi said Meta’s actions were unreasonable as the company should have been more aware of the matter.

Advertisement

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has also sent a letter to Meta to get an explanation from them,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement