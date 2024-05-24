IPOH, May 24 — Tourist centres near limestone zones in Perak that were temporarily closed need to enhance safety measures according to the recommendations of the Perak Cave and Limestone Area Development Special Committee.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said tourist centre operators need to comply with the safety recommendations to obtain approval for reopening.

“Appointed operators must adhere to the committee’s safety recommendations. Once they demonstrate readiness, we will determine a suitable time for reopening,” he said at a press conference for the Leisure Cycling event in conjunction with World Bicycle Day 2024 here today.

On April 8, a man was killed by falling rocks at the Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village here.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani then directed for an investigation and mitigation measures by a committee led by the State Lands and Mines director Datuk Mohamad Fariz Mohamad Hanip.

Meanwhile, some 10,000 participants are expected to join the Leisure Cycling programme in conjunction with World Bicycle Day 2024 in six districts on July 14. The programme is open to all ages and free of charge.

“Registration is free and further information can be obtained from Cycledios Sdn Bhd, the main organiser,” he said. — Bernama

