KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Police arrested seven teenagers aged between 16 and 18 on Friday and Sunday on suspicion of forcing other students to join a gang and assaulting them around Kajang.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said they received two reports in connection with school students in the Bandar Sungai Long area in Kajang being assaulted.

He said that in the first incident at noon on Thursday (May 16), the complainant (victim), a 13-year-old student, was stopped by a group of boys from the same school over a disagreement.

“The complainant was interrogated and then assaulted by two suspects from the group, including with an iron rod, and suffered injuries to his head and feet,” he said in a statement today, adding that two suspects were arrested.

Advertisement

Mohd Zaid said that in the second incident on Friday (May 17), a 14-year-old schoolboy was assaulted by a group of men who asked him to join their Gang 24 while he was having a meal with his friends at a restaurant in the Bandar Mahkota Cheras area.

He said that in the second incident, three men assaulted the complainant and his friends using plastic chairs before fleeing.

The complainant suffered injuries to his head and hands and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Advertisement

Mohd Zaid said that following their investigation, an investigation paper involving the first case was referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office, which instructed them to charge the two arrested suspects under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“The suspects were charged today at 9am in the Kajang Magistrates’ Court while the other case is still under investigation,” he said.

He urged those with information regarding the incident to contact any nearest police stations or the investigating officers Insp Muhammad Nazirulzahin Mohd Hashim at 017-8881475 and Insp Raziman Rasid at 019-4565502. — Bernama