TOKYO, May 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here this evening for a three-day working visit to Japan.

The private aircraft carrying Anwar touched down at the Haneda International Airport at about 9pm local time (8pm Malaysian time).

Accompanying Anwar are Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong.

On hand to welcome Anwar at the airport were Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yasushi Hosaka and Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Katsuhiko Takahashi. Also present was Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany.

Specifically here for the 29th International Conference on the Future of Asia (Nikkei Conference), Anwar will also meet his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a bilateral meeting and attend a series of engagements with industry captains, students and academicians.

Japan has been Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner for nine consecutive years. In 2023, total trade between Malaysia and Japan was valued at RM156.64 billion. — Bernama

