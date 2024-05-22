GEORGE TOWN, May 22 — The National Unity Ministry will expedite the establishment of the National Special Museum Figure Award, one of the prestigious awards under the National Cultural Policy, its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said.

He said currently, the Department of Museums Malaysia (JMM) is in the final stages of drafting the proposal for this award and hopes it will become a reality next year.

Aaron also said that the government, through the ministry, will prioritise the agenda of making museums a platform for racial integration, aligning with their role as “guardians of heritage”.

“The museum institutions in Malaysia play an important role in shaping the identity and unity of a healthy society. Malaysia’s identity is well known internationally as a country of diversity.

“Therefore, museum institutions in Malaysia must play their crucial role in preserving and protecting historical and cultural treasures, thereby acting as agents in strengthening the national identity,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the International Museum Day (IMD) 2024 Festival at the Spice Arena Convention Centre here tonight.

The closing ceremony was officiated by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak. Also present were Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy and Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

Meanwhile, Aaron also announced that the “Night at the Museum”, a traditional ministry programme since 2007 involving school students nationwide, will be expanded to include youths up to the age of 30 this year.

He said the programme will be held from August 30-31 for the student category and from October 12-13, 2024, for the youth category, targeting the participation of 30 museums compared to 25 museums last year.

Meanwhile, Aaron said the IMD Festival is part of the Citra Nusa @Museum initiative, aimed at enhancing awareness of the nation’s heritage among the younger generation.

The IMD 2024 festival ran for 12 days from May 13 to 22 at Dewan Sri Pinang here, attracting participation from 38 agencies, institutions and museums, and drawing 200,000 visitors, including online. — Bernama