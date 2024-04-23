KOTA BARU, April 23 ― Seventy-five students at a secondary school in Kota Baru received treatment for food poisoning believed to be linked to a chicken dish served to them last Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Kelantan Health director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin, stated that the affected students ranged from 13 to 17 years old.

He noted that the initial case was identified on April 20, with the most recent occurrence on April 22.

“Seventy students experienced mild symptoms, while five received outpatient treatment and were allowed to return home,” he said.

He was speaking to Bernama during the 2024 Madani Ulama and Umara Assembly, held at the Education Resource and Technology Sector Hall in Pengkalan Chepa today.

Yesterday, media outlets reported that around 20 female students from a secondary school in Kota Bharu had to receive medical treatment following suspected food poisoning. ― Bernama

