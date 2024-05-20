PUTRAJAYA, May 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that the government will accept all applications to join Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes through a new system called the TVET Intake Unit (UPTVET).

Zahid expressed concern about the potential for applications to exceed the capacity of TVET institutions.

“We expect to see about 30,000 TVET institutions offering programmes which I am concerned it will follow the previous trend of more than 100,000 applications.

“Even if there is no academic certificate, either SPM or else, we will still accept Malaysians to enter any TVET in the country,” he said in his speech upon officiating the new UPTVET System, here, today.

Advertisement

He said that the agencies will be also focusing on the High TVET, courses that involve artificial intelligence, and courses that are relevant to the current demand in the industries.

Ahmad Zahid also explained that UPTVET was introduced to streamline courses offered by agencies across 12 ministries into one channel.

He said the new system will offer two application categories namely Perdana Intake (twice a year), and continuous intake throughout the whole year.

Advertisement

The UPTVET system has been implemented for the January 2024 Perdana Intake since October last year.

The application for the July 2024 Perdana Intake has been available since March 25, 2024, and will be closed on June 11.