ALOR SETAR, May 16 — Two men were trapped after their cars were crushed by a fallen tree on Jalan Datuk Kumbar here this afternoon.

Alor Setar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Deputy Fire Superintendent II Ahmad Naufal Abdullah said they received a call about the incident at 3.43pm and arrived at the scene eight minutes later.

“A tree had fallen and crushed two cars, trapping two men aged 38 and 61 inside their vehicles.

“However, they were successfully rescued by passersby before the arrival of the fire brigade and did not sustain any injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the relevant authorities were contacted to assist with the removal of the fallen tree.

“The tree did not obstruct traffic, and the operation was completed at 5.04pm,” he said. — Bernama

