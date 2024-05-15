KUCHING, May 15 — The Sarawak government will implement a new salary scheme for the state civil service in tandem with the recent announcement on an increase in the remuneration for federal officers by December.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the state government welcomed the announcement on the 13 per cent increase by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The state government really appreciates the commitment and sacrifices of the whole of the Sarawak civil service,” he said in his winding-up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly today.

He said the state government is currently studying the adjustments to be made so that it is more competitive and in line with the tasks and responsibilities of the civil service and the financial strength of the state government.

“Hopefully, I will announce the outcome of the study within a short period, but it will depend on when the details of the salary increase for the federal civil servants will be made by the federal government,” said Abang Johari, who is also the state finance and new economy minister.

He expects Putrajaya to announce the details of the salary increases for federal officers when it presents the federal budget for 2025.

