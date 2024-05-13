KUCHING, May 13 — Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin today said that the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Phase 1, with particular emphasis on the hydrogen-powered autonomous rapid transit (ART) project, is 20.65 per cent completed as of last month.

He said this is inclusive of consultant works, studies and physical works.

“The capital expenditure has reached RM623 million, reflecting the financial commitment to advancing this transformative project,” Lee said in his winding-up speech at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly.

He said the ground foundation work for Rembus depot in Kota Samarahan as the central hub for the ART system’s operations and administration is currently ongoing and expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year.

Advertisement

“The other infrastructure works tender under phase 1 of the KUTS project is for the construction of Rembus depot and associated works, which encompasses mechanical and infrastructure workshops, hydrogen refuelling facilities, a test track, an administration building, an operations control centre as well as a stable yard,” he said.

He said the contract for this work package was awarded on December 8, 2023, with a contract sum amounting to RM 260 million.

He said in addition, the infrastructure works package tender for Blue Line Package 1 from Rembus to Stutong in Kuching was awarded on November 10, 2023, with a contract sum of RM 568.61 million.

Advertisement

Lee said subsequently, the Red Line Package from Kuching Sentral to Pending was awarded on December 8, 2023, with a contract sum of RM943 million.

He added that the timeline for the Blue Line Package 1 from Rembus to Riveria in Kota Samarahan is targeted to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of next year while the entire Blue Line and Red Line is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

He said the Green Line is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Lee said only one set of ART H2 prototype vehicles has been delivered while the remaining 37 sets will be delivered progressively towards the completion of the KUTS Phase 1 project.