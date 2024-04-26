KUCHING, April 26 — SEDC Energy (SEDCE), a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corp (SEDC), has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mobilus Sdn Bhd and EPR Mobilus Global Rail JV Sdn Bhd (EMGJV).

In a statement today, SEDCE said the MoU is for the supply of hydrogen for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system, which is part of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

It said the MoU is in line with the state government’s vision to emphasise the use of new and clean energy for urban public transportation.

“The usage of the hydrogen fuel cell is aimed to minimise urban traffic congestion while spurring productivity and economic growth,” SEDCE said.

Under KUTS, Mobilus is tasked with the design, engineering and comprehensive testing and commissioning process of the ART system, whilst SEDCE’s role is to provide the hydrogen supply for KUTS to power the ART vehicles.

“This is another proud moment for SEDCE in new and clean energy in Sarawak. The success of KUTS will also bring significant benefits for the community and Sarawak with a cleaner future.

“Our efforts today no matter what the challenge will define tomorrow and generations to come,” said SEDCE chief executive officer (CEO) Robert Hardin, who signed the MoU with Mobilus CEO Chan Chee Kian here today.

SEDCE had on February 26 inked an MoU with Sarawak Metro, the implementor of KUTS.

Under the MoU, SEDCE is responsible for developing, constructing, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the Rembus H2 Plant and Refuelling facility along with its related products and materials for the ART system. — Bernama