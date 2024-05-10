NIBONG TEBAL, May 10 — The Education Ministry (MoE) is implementing various initiatives to strengthen the national education system in line with the advice of Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who indicated that more active steps were needed to raise the education system and its quality.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek said steps included establishing six special teams to improve the pre-school system and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), curriculum intervention, strengthening Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), digital education and strengthening the Upholding Malay Language, Strengthening English (MBMMBI) policy.

“In the long term, the ministry has launched the 2027 Schooling Curriculum, which is holistic and relevant to current and future needs,” she told reporters after officiating the Penang-state HIP Carnival at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Saujana Indah here today.

Fadhlina said the MoE will heed the advice of the Johor Regent, which also touched on several matters involving the reformation of the national education system.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail had said that the Federal Government needed to take more proactive measures to raise the national education system and its quality, including the need to update the existing curriculum. — Bernama

