KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A number of Cabinet members expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal who died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) today at the age of 69.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, for one, said that all services, deeds and sacrifices made by the late senator for the sake of the people and the country will always be remembered.

“I knew him as a very respected and beloved figure. He was the country’s 20th Senate President who was just appointed last February. Indeed, his death is a great loss to the country,” Ahmad Zahid said, hoping that the family would remain strong in facing this difficult time.

Another Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, described Mutang’s death as a huge loss to the Sarawak state government.

Advertisement

“Sarawak lost a respected figure and leader, who has contributed a lot to the development of the country and Sarawak in particular. My condolences to all his family members. May they persevere and be patient in facing this test,” he posted on Facebook.

Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi, on the other hand, described Mutang’s contributions and services to Sarawak and the country as very significant in promoting the role of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and the Lun Bawang community in developing Sarawak.

The secretary-general of PBB and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) said that he was personally affected by Mutang’s death because the latter was not just a comrade in politics but also a close friend of his and his family.

Advertisement

“He was never a stranger to me. I still remember the history of his involvement in Sarawak politics where my father, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leonard Linggi, who was the PBB secretary-general at that time, played an important role in bringing him (Mutang) into the party in the 1970s.

“I pray for all members of his family and the entire Lun Bawang community to be granted strength and patience in dealing with this huge loss,” Nanta said.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, in his Facebook post, said that he had known Mutang even before the latter was appointed as Senate president.

“He used to share with me his views relating to economic issues and programmes, especially for the Dayak people in Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil also conveyed his condolences to Mutang’s family in a post on X.

“May the family be given strength and patience to face this test. Thank you, Sir, for your service to the nation,” he posted.

Also expressing condolences to Mutang’s family on Facebook were National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang who said that the passing of the Senate president left a big hole in his heart and the hearts of their fellow comrades.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek and Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin were also among those who conveyed their condolence messages to Mutang’s family.

Also sharing their thoughtful messages of condolence were Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming and Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh. — Bernama