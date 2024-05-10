KUCHING, May 10 — Ba’Kelalan State Assemblyman Batu Bian today said that the death of Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal, a Lun Bawang leader, this morning is greatly felt within the community.

He said the death is not just a loss to the Lun Bawang community, but also to the Dayak community.

“Mutang was pride of the Dayak community who was one of their own being appointed as the Senate president in February this year,” Baru said when asked to comment on the death of Mutang who had been hospitalised at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“It is sad indeed that he only served for a few months before his untimely demise,” Baru, a Lun Bawang himself, said.

He said the news of the Mutang’s death came as a shock to everyone in Sarawak.

“I knew him well, being a fellow Lun Bawang, lawyer and politician. Being a close-knit community, such a loss is greatly felt within our Lun Bawang community,” he said.

Baru also extended his deepest condolences to Mutang’s family.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip and Satok state assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki extended his condolences to the family of Mutang, the 20th Senate president, on his passing earlier this afternoon.

He said the Mutang was a fellow lawyer and when he graduated from college, he was elected as the MP for Bukit Mas at the age of 27 in 1982 and was re-elected in 1986.

He said after stepping down as a member of Parliament, he became a corporate figure and was involved in many associations, contributing his experience and expertise.

Ibrahim said Mutang made history as the first Dayak Senate president, following his appointment in February this year.

“He was a true Anak Sarawak and a proud Lun Bawang,” he said.