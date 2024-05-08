TUARAN, May 8 — Kaamatan Festival remains the best platform to promote unity and friendship among Sabah’s plural community, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He called upon the people, irrespective of religion and race, to continue fostering unity and mutual respect and not to be easily swayed by disruptive elements detrimental to harmony.

“It is important that the people’s support to the government must not waver so that development can be implemented in the state,” he said at the 2024 Tuaran district Kaamatan Festival at Dewan Tun Hamdan, Tamparuli here today.

Hajiji said the state government would continue to provide support to all cultural and religious celebrations as the unique cultures and traditions of Sabah are important assets of the people.

He also urged all elected representatives to always go to the ground to engage the grassroots in their respective constituencies and to resolve problems faced by the people.

“Do not wait for problems to arise; instead, always be close to the people. Similarly, all the district officers and personnel in relevant departments must also be proactive in discharging duties entrusted to them,” he said.

This year’s Kaamatan Festival themed “Kaamatan, Beyond Food Security” is in line with the government’s commitment to boost Sabah’s food security, which also served as a reminder for all quarters to work harder to increase yields and sustain the state’s food resources.

The Sulaman assemblyman reiterated the state government’s commitment to enhancing the agricultural yield, particularly the Self-Sufficiency Level (SSL) of rice.

“Apart from reviving the Sabah Padi and Rice Board, I hope those with vast land, including idle padi fields, will develop their land given that the state government has provided several incentives to do so, especially for padi cultivation this year,” he said.

Also present were state Rural Development Minister and Tamparuli assemblyman Datuk Jahid Jahim, state Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister and Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai and Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Madius Tangau. — Bernama