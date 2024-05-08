KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd (GTA), Armed Forces Fund Board Foundation (YLTAT) and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) today forged a collaboration to strengthen the sustainability of education and skills training for children of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel and veterans.

All three parties agreed to cooperate for two years after signing a letter of intent on the sidelines of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2024 exhibitions at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) yesterday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin witnessed the signing of the letter by GTA executive chairman Datuk Nonee Ashirin Mohd Radzi, YLTAT chief executive Datuk Mohd Nizar Sudin and UniKL chief executive officer Assoc Prof Azman Senin.

Through the collaboration, GTA will, among others, provide opportunities for military children to undergo industrial training and placement under the Professional Training and Education for Growing Entrepreneurs (Protege) programme as well as sponsor the monthly allowance for those selected, in addition to providing monthly allowances for those furthering their studies in UniKL.

UniKL, meanwhile, will draft and coordinate the Industrial Placement and Training Programme and offer the Basic Programme through the UniKL Top Achievers Foundation Scholarship (UTAFS), whereby fee exemption will be given to eligible military children.

As for YLTAT, it will prepare the candidates, who are military children, including tahfiz students, exclusively to further their studies at UniKL and placements in industrial training and under the Protege programme in GTA. — Bernama

