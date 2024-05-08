KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Turkish shipbuilder, Turkiye Savunma Teknolojieri Muhendiskil (STM) is optimistic about sealing the Littoral Mission Ships Batch 2 deal to supply the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) with the Ada-class Corvette.

STM general manager Ozgur Guleryuz said discussions with RMN and the Malaysian Ministry of Defence (Mindef) have been going smoothly for nearly two years.

“Insya-Allah we hope to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (with RMN) soon,” he told Bernama on the sidelines of the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NatSec) Asia 2024 exhibition, here today.

Guleryuz noted that the Ada-class corvettes are now serving in the Turkish Naval Forces, as well as the Pakistani and Ukrainian navies.

Advertisement

“There will be a Malaysian version (if the agreement is successful). We will try to come up with solutions that fit RMN’s requirements,” he added.

According to a statement by Mindef in a written response in Parliament on March 13, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued to STM on Feb 5, and the Turkish company responded on February 8 to initiate negotiations.

The ministry added that the detailed discussions on the specifications and price negotiations are being handled by RMN.

Advertisement

The Ada-class Corvette is a type of patrol and Anti-Submarine Warfare vessel which is equipped with advanced anti-aircraft missiles.

It has a displacement of approximately 2,400 tonnes, is 99.44 metres in length, with a 14.42-metre beam, and a draft of 3.59 metres, powered by a 31,640 kW (42,430 hp) Renk Codag engine.

With a maximum speed of 30 knots and a cruising range of 6,500 km at 15 knots, it accommodates a crew of 93 and boasts a maximum endurance of 21 days.

The vessel is also equipped with a helipad and a hangar to store and operate a medium-sized ASW or transport helicopter as well as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. — Bernama