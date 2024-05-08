KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has signed 40 agreements worth RM7.3 billion, consisting of seven contracts (RM1.90 billion) and 10 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) (RM280 million), as well as handing over of 17 Letter of Acceptance (LOA) worth RM3.30 billion; four Letter of Intent (LOI) (RM1.83 billion); and two Corporate Integrity System Malaysia Certificate.

In a statement in conjunction with the the Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition & Conference 2024 and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2024, the ministry also highlighted the ongoing procurement of new assets for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

“For the Malaysian Army, we will receive 18 units of Anti-Tank Guided Weapon — Medium Range (ATGW-MR) from Turkiye. This asset will be for infantry battalions to increase the capability of fire power of the Malaysian Army.

“(The) Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will replace the existing Air Surveillance Radar (ASR) and Air Traffic Management (ATM) system to a new system. This system is needed in ensuring safe movement of aircraft and the expeditious flow of air traffic,” it said.

Mindef said these assets will help RMAF to observe Malaysian airspace to maintain the sovereignty of the nation and to provide the RMAF Air Traffic Services with the latest state of arrivals technology.

According to the ministry, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) will diligently ensure maintenance of its current assets — surface fleet, submarines and helicopters to the highest operational readiness levels.

“Contracts for three RMN vessels — KD JEBAT, KD PERAK and KD BAUNG have been signed to continue their refit programme in collaboration with local shipyards.

“The government is also looking forward to awarding the In-Service Support contract for the Prime Minister’s Class Submarines to ensure operational availability and mission safety,” it said.

The ministry is also committed to promote integrity and to combat against corruption by promoting transparency, good governance and good business ethics amongst industry players particularly contractor and service providers who are actively engaged with defence procurement.

“In order to achieve this, we are working closely with the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) to encourage industry players to participate in Corporate Integrity System Malaysia(CISM) certification,” it said.

Among the notable LOI signed with the ministry include Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd, for the stock acquisition of floating pressure turbine (LPT) A400M aircraft of the Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) worth RM392 million.

The ministry also signed a RM378 million LOI with BHIC Aeroservices Sdn Bhd for in-service support related to the supply and services of EC725 helicopter which will be performance based. — Bernama