KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The investigation paper of the RM1.25 million extortion case involving five police officers and personnel will be sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) tomorrow.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said additional information will be provided after the remand period ended.

“The suspects’ remand will end tomorrow and then the paper will be sent to the AGC. I myself, or the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) will provide further statements on the case,” he said at a special media conference in Bukit Aman here today, adding that the investigation was conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

Media reports on Friday indicated that an assistant commissioner (ACP), a deputy superintendent (DS) and an inspector from the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department were arrested along Jalan Tun Razak here after a police report about the extortion was lodged.

The two others arrested are an inspector and a sergeant. — Bernama

