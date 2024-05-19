ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 19 — The Johor State Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) will heightened surveillance on the alleged spread of deviationist teaching in Ulu Tiram, Johor Baru.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, said the move was taken to ensure the holiness of Islam continues to be preserved in the state.

“We will give extra focus (in Ulu Tiram), but that does not mean we will reduce monitoring in other locations, we will just give extra focus there,” he told reporters in Kota Iskandar here today.

He said this when asked about the state government’s actions in curbing deviationist teaching in Johor.

Mohd Fared said that until now the JAINJ Special Committee and the Johor Mufti Department are monitoring reports from any party about problerm in the state.

“There is indeed a special committee to monitor deviationist teaching involving these two departments, and all decisions will be brought to the Johor State Islamic Religious Council.

“Every report received will be investigated and reviewed before it is decided whether the teachings are deviationist or not. So the public should not worry,” he said.

Asked about the number of madrasahs located in the Ulu Tiram area, Mohd Fared said that there are four operating madrasahs in the area, two of which are registered while the other two have not yet renewed.

“So far, Madrasah Abu Ayyub Al-Ansari and Maahad Tahfiz Riyadhus Solihin are registered, while Maahad Tahfiz Ar-Rayyan and Madrasah Al Quran Al Irsyad Sungai Tiram have not renewed their registration,” he said. — Bernama