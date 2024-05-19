KUCHING, May 19 — Social media should be used to disseminate information on patriotism and nationhood to foster loyalty and love for the country among citizens.

Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department, Datuk Seri John Sikie Tayai, noted that sharing patriotic content during Merdeka Month can create a positive trend and reach a wide range of age groups.

“This expression not only reflects the loyalty of citizens but also demonstrates the nation’s sovereignty to the outside world,” he said during the 2024 Sarawak Merdeka Month Expression event today.

John Sikie stressed the importance of having a strong and enduring sense of patriotism as the foundation of every individual’s identity, while not being limited to Merdeka Month, Sarawak Day, and Malaysia Day.

“Patriotism should be a continuous expression, integrated into the daily responsibilities and lives of the people.”

“I encourage everyone to participate in the Jalur Gemilang flag-raising campaign. Sarawakians should proudly display the Jalur Gemilang everywhere, as it symbolises pride in our independent and sovereign nation,” he said.

Sarawak Information Department director, Helmy Hamid, highlighted that the Merdeka Month Expression event serves as the starting point for the countdown to Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day 2024.

He noted that the celebration aims to promote unity and instil patriotism across all layers of society to appreciate cultural diversity while celebrating these significant events.

Organised by the Sarawak Information Department, the programme includes numerous activities such as national quizzes, children’s colouring contests, free health screenings by the Kuching Health Office, and exhibitions by various agencies and departments. — Bernama