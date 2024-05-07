HULU SELANGOR, May 7 ― The Election Commission (EC) has not received any complaints or reports from any party regarding bribery to voters or misuse of government assets and machinery during the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election campaign.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said that to date, it has only received one report concerning the display of the image of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the campaign.

Yesterday, a man was sentenced to one month in jail and fined RM3,000 by the Kuala Kubu Baharu Magistrate’s Court for displaying Sultan Ibrahim’s photo during the by-election campaign.

“The case has been resolved. So, we hope all quarters will continue this positive momentum and conduct the remaining days of the campaign with civility and mutual respect,” he told reporters here today.

Abdul Ghani was met after observing the early voting process held at two polling centres, namely at the multipurpose hall of the Royal Malaysian Police College and the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Signals Regiment.

He said this in response to PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s claims as reported by the media yesterday that the government misused assets to campaign in the KKB by-election.

Takiyuddin said Perikatan Nasional (PN) would file a petition in the Election Court if Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins the by-election.

Abdul Ghani explained that a petition can only be filed by any party within 21 days after the results are announced.

Meanwhile, he said the EC expects voter turnout for the KKB by-election this Saturday to exceed 75 per cent.

The by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Pang Sock Tao (PH), Khairul Azhari Saut (PN), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, due to cancer on March 21. ― Bernama