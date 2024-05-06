PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar today refuted the allegation that the International Conference of Religious Leaders 2024, which will take place tomorrow, has a religious pluralism agenda.

He said the conference would not even delve into matters of faith but would instead focus on efforts to build a shared civilisation aimed at uniting the values of moderation and unity, transforming conflicts into understanding, and addressing the threat of extremist ideologies.

Mohd Na’im said this to reporters to explain the organising of the conference themed “Unity Within Diversity”, which was alleged to have a religious pluralism agenda, at a media briefing here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the conference tomorrow in the presence of the MWL’s Secretary-General and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa at Sunway Resort Hotel, Petaling Jaya in Selangor.

On Wednesday, the Conference of Asian Religious Scholars will take place at Mandarin Oriental in the capital.

Both events are organised by the Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in collaboration with MWL. — Bernama

