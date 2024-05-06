SEPANG, May 6 — Deputy Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Mariano Assanami Sabino Lopes arrived here today to attend the International Conference of Religious Leaders, slated to take place in Petaling Jaya, tomorrow.

The aircraft carrying Sabino and his delegation landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 5.05pm and they were welcomed by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

Sabino is the guest of honour invited by the Muslim World League (MWL).

To the press, Zulkifli said the conference aimed to celebrate participants from around the world to discuss aspects of unity and promote peace and harmony.

“Malaysia aims to be a leader in creating a peaceful community and promoting security despite various religions and backgrounds,” he said.

Approximately 2,000 religious and intellectual figures from 57 countries will participate in the most significant international conference of religious leaders, themed “Unity Within Diversity”.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the conference tomorrow in the presence of the MWL’s secretary-general and chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

The conference is a platform that will discuss several themes related to pluralism, tolerance, moderation, education, building bridges, and inclusive commonalities.

Meanwhile, the Conference of Asian Religious Scholars will take place at a separate venue in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Both events are organised by the Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) in collaboration with MWL. — Bernama