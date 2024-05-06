KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim calls for a global unified response as the world confronts an increasingly fragmented global landscape that threatens collective security and prosperity.

The prime minister said these escalating threats among others the cyberattacks, environmental concerns and the scarcity of resources are pushing the world towards an unprecedented turning point, demanding a unified response.

“The digital realm, our so-called second reality, faces relentless cyberattacks that threaten to compromise our most sensitive data, undermining our security and the trust upon which our societies and economies stand.

“Environmental concerns and the scarcity of resources exacerbate these tensions. Climate change is not a distant threat but a present crisis, impacting food security, causing natural disasters, and displacing communities.

“As societies wobble under these pressures, the spectre of crumbling economies looms large, undermining the prospects of future prosperity,” he said when officiating the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2024 and National Security Asia (Natsec Asia) 2024 here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and DSA Chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin.

Elaborating, Anwar said it is clear that the challenges the world is facing now are not isolated, but interconnected elements of a broader global crisis.

He said it also demands a collective response and strategy and the DSA and Natsec Asia 2024 shine as beacons of hope and should be utilised as a platform to spur collective resolve to confront and overcome the complexities of modern defence, and security landscapes.

“Our theme, “Building Resilient Nations for the Next Generation,” challenges us to look beyond our own horizons and innovate in ways that fortify our nations against multifaceted threats.

“It is a clarion call to lay the groundwork for a better world where tomorrow’s generations can thrive in peace, safeguarded by the robust defences and strategic partnerships we cultivate today,” he said.

Anwar also calls on local defence industries to seize this opportunity to showcase their capabilities and innovations on the global stage.

He said their dedication and ingenuity have been instrumental in shaping Malaysia’s defence landscape, and thus, this is the time for them to demonstrate their expertise.

“I urge all participants to come together, to share knowledge, to innovate, to exchange new technologies and ideas, and to forge partnerships. I believe that the events and deliberations over the next three days will serve as catalysts for positive change, towards a secure future for us and for the generations to follow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia will remain firm on the issue of neutrality in terms of its foreign policy to ensure peace and stability within the world.

“Malaysia has specifically been living a very forceful foreign policy position, observing the importance of peace and neutrality.

“Malaysia continues to establish excellent relations with the countries in the West, United States and European countries, forging greater collaboration with Africa, Latin America and extending our strategic partnership to China, India and the rest of Asia,” he said while emphasising the importance of regional collaboration within Asean. — Bernama