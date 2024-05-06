KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysia hopes to collaborate with other Asean member states to strive for better regulation of the communications and multimedia industry and work closely together as a regional bloc, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

In his opening remarks at the inaugural International Regulatory Conference (IRC 2024) here today, he noted that as the chair of Asean in 2025, Malaysia aims to invigorate Asean-led forums and achieve significant milestones.

Fahmi said the regional regulatory framework on online safety is anticipated to facilitate coordination and collaboration among Asean member states in addressing common challenges related to online safety, as well as building regional consensus on Asean’s commitment to safeguarding the digital environment.

“With that aspiration, let us channel our collective efforts towards fostering a more integrated and resilient Asean.

“By collaborating effectively and embracing innovative regulatory practices, we can ensure a brighter, more secure future for all our nations,” he said.

Elaborating, Fahmi said as the Asean Community Vision 2025 concludes next year, it prompts the 10-member bloc to consider what the next decade holds for Asean, along with the strategies and goals that will define the future trajectory of the region.

“To address both current and future challenges and trends from within and outside the region, we propose to develop an inspiring, inclusive, and forward-looking post-2025 vision for the Asean Community, spanning the next 20 years,” he said.

In Malaysia’s context, Fahmi said the government has introduced the Cybersecurity Bill 2024, a legislative measure aimed to safeguard the country’s digital borders and protect its citizens from emerging cyber threats.

He added that the government is also in the final stage of finalising the regulatory framework for online services platforms, particularly social media and internet messaging providers.

“Once regulated, these platforms will be required to observe Malaysian laws and are expected to adhere to certain conduct requirements. These include the requirement to protect young individuals by proposing a restriction on social media usage for those under 13,” he said. — Bernama