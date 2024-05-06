KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended condolences to the family of veteran singer and actor Datuk Hail Amir, who passed away at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) today.

Through a post on Facebook, Anwar prayed for Hail Amir’s family to be patient in this difficult situation.

“Praying for Allayarham’s soul to be blessed, all his sins forgiven and granted a special place with the Almighty, Insya Allah. The works of this Penang artiste will be remembered forever,” read the post.

The news of the passing of the 76-year-old artiste, whose real name is Abdul Hail Amir, at 3.43pm was confirmed by the Artiste Association of Malaysia (Seniman) president Rozaidi Abdul Jamil.

Among his popular songs were Seloka Hari Raya, Menunggu Nasi Minyak and Antara Matamu dan Mataku, which he performed with well-known veteran singer Uji Rashid.

His talent was discovered by the legendary composer Ahmad Nawab, who composed Hail Amir’s widely popular song Wajah Kesayangan Hamba.

The singer also ventured into acting with Menanti Hari Esok, Ribut Barat and Anita Dunia Ajaib.

The father of four received the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah award, which carries the title Datuk in 2022 from then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara. — Bernama