GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim headed to Penang as soon as the Kedah-level Madani Aidilfitri celebration in Jitra ended to attend the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Persatuan Khalifah Jelutong in Penang, last night.

Arriving at 11pm, he was greeted by Penang Chief Minister 1 Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

Anwar, who followed a tight schedule in Perak and Kedah yesterday, spent about 30 minutes with the guests, including 121 students of Madrasah Tahfiz Darul Ukasha and Madrasah Pengajian Al-Ihsan.

The public took the opportunity to take photos with the country’s top leader at the event, enlivened by lucky draw sessions and distribution of ‘duit raya’ to children.

Earlier, Anwar attended several programmes, including the Jalinan Madani event with the Chinese community in the Tambun parliamentary constituency in Kampung Baru Kuala Kuang, Chemor, the Perak-level Ramah Mesra Raya Madani, and Vaisakhi Day open house before leaving for Kedah to attend the special development meeting for Kedah state at Wisma Darul Aman.

His visit to Penang today will begin with a meeting with community leaders in Permatang Pauh, followed by the Penang-level Madani Aidilfitri 2024 celebration at the Sungai Nibong Pesta site here.

He is scheduled to attend the Unity Aidilfitri Feast at Galeri Pejuang Cherok Tok Kun in Bukit Mertajam at noon. — Bernama

