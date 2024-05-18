TASHKENT, May 18 — Uzbekistan wants to work with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) to ensure that halal standards in that country reach the level implemented by the department, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said it was one of the essences of the courtesy visit and bilateral meetings of the Malaysian delegation led by him with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev here yesterday.

He said Uzbekistan also intends to work with the National Heart Institute (IJN) to improve the quality of treatment in that country and to carry out joint projects.

“Uzbekistan also intends to send its Minister of Agriculture to Malaysia to learn efficient water-saving methods and technologies for drainage and agriculture purposes in Uzbekistan,” said the Prime Minister in a statement today.

Advertisement

In a meeting that lasted more than an hour, Anwar said President Mirziyoyev, among other things, expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s firmness in fighting for justice for the Palestinian people.

“Malaysia and Uzbekistan share the stance of wanting to see the existence of a free and independent Palestinian state,” he said.

President Mirziyoyev also welcomed the hard work and continuous commitment of the Malaysian Government against corruption and abuse of power, in addition to appreciating the values raised in the concept of Madani.

Advertisement

“President Mirziyoyev and I share the same desire to strengthen Malaysia-Uzbekistan bilateral relations, especially in trade and investment, apart from cooperation in the education, energy, halal industry, agriculture, transport, digital technology, health, tourism, culture and Islamic finance and banking sectors,” he said.

Anwar said he also extended an invitation to President Mirziyoyev to come to Malaysia, especially to participate in the Global Forum of Islamic Economics and Finance in Kuala Lumpur on May 28.

“I deeply really appreciate the discussions which took in a friendly atmosphere, and it turned out to have strengthened the close relationship between the two countries,” he said.

Anwar arrived here on Friday for his inaugural three-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and the Malaysian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ilham Tuah Illias. — Bernama