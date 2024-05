GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — The corruption trial of former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng, his wife Betty Chew, and businesswoman Phang Li Koon will continue, the High Court here ruled today.

Judicial Commissioner Rofiah Mohamad said this after dismissing their applications to strike out corruption charges against them.

She also fixed July 26 for case management.

