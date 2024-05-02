BUKIT MERTAJAM, May 2 — Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS, who was reported to have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ), here due to inflammation in the stomach yesterday, is in stable condition.

His wife, Musalmah Yusop said the results of various examinations on his husbands, including the computed tomography (CT) scan, also showed that his treatment is working.

“He was not put to sleep. The doctors just sedated him for a few days to enable him to rest for the treatment,” she told reporters when met at the hospital.

Musalmah said the assemblyman, who is also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, complained of stomach pain and was taken to the Sungai Bakap Hospital two days ago, but was transferred to HSJ on the same day.

She also hoped that her husband would be allowed to recuperate in private and not be disturbed.

Nor Zamri, who is also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, contested the Sungai Bakap seat in the last state election in August and won against Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose, with a majority of 1,563 votes. — Bernama

