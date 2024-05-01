KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will delve into various issues and initiatives taken by the government in the Soal Jawab Perdana Menteri programme to be broadcast by all local television stations at 9pm tonight.

In the special interview in conjunction with Labour Day, Anwar will elaborate on the over 13 per cent salary increase he announced in his address at the 2024 Labour Day celebration this morning.

Anwar will also explain the government’s steps in addressing the cost of living, including various subsidies provided to help alleviate the burden on the people.

He will also state the government’s stance on the Palestine issue, as well as his participation in the recent World Economic Forum special meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he met with world leaders.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, will speak extensively on the government’s efforts under his leadership to attract foreign investment.

He will also take the opportunity to clear the air regarding criticisms that the current government did not assist the Indian community.

The almost hour-long interview with the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia is hosted by presenters Sayed Munawar Sayed Mustar of RTM, Pasha Abdul Rahim (Bernama TV), Muhammad Zulfitri Yusof (Awani) and Azaria Tagaya (TV3).

The interview will be broadcast on Bernama TV (Astro 502), RTM, Astro Awani, TV3 and several other stations. — Bernama